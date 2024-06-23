Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Coco Gauff in Berlin Open Semi-Finals

Top seed Coco Gauff was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the Berlin Open semi-finals with a score of 7-5, 7-6(2). The match was interrupted by rain and resumed on Sunday, where Pegula secured her first grasscourt final. Pegula will now face Russian Anna Kalinskaya.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:31 IST
Top seed Coco Gauff crashed out of the Berlin Open with a 7-5 7-6(2) defeat by fellow American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals on Sunday. The match was suspended on Saturday due to rain, with world number five Pegula leading 7-5 6-6(3-1) and wasting no time after the match resumed on Sunday by winning four of the last five points to reach her first grasscourt final.

Pegula has now extended her head-to-head lead over U.S. Open champion Gauff to 3-1. The 30-year-old now faces Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka in three sets.

