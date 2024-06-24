Scott Barrett to Lead All Blacks with Uncapped Talent and Brothers' Support

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson named Scott Barrett as captain for tests against England and Fiji in July and included five uncapped players in his first All Blacks squad since taking over from Ian Foster. Lock Barrett will have his centre brother Jordie and reigning World Player of the Year Ardie Savea to support him as vice-captains when New Zealand take on England in Dunedin and Auckland and the Fijians in San Diego.

"There are some great leaders in our group, but having that existing connection to Scott was important," said Robertson, who coached Barrett for seven years at the Canterbury Crusaders. "He's tactically astute, he leads from the front, and he's got the respect of the players and coaches."

Wallace Sititi earned the opportunity to win his first cap with a breakout season for the Waikato Chiefs but there was no place for his fellow number eight Hoskins Sotutu, who had an outstanding season for the Super Rugby champion Auckland Blues. Injuries to Cam Roigard and Samisoni Taukei'aho have opened up opportunities for Cortez Ratima and George Bell to get into the squad at scrumhalf and hooker respectively.

Centre Billy Proctor was the fifth uncapped player named but his Wellington Hurricanes team mate Ruben Love, one of the standouts of the Super Rugby season at fullback, will join the 32-man squad only as injury cover. Damian McKenzie and the third Barrett brother, Beauden, will vie for the flyhalf position left vacant by Richie Mo'unga's departure for Japan at the end of last year's World Cup.

Stephen Perofeta was the only specialist fullback included in the squad but whichever one of McKenzie or Beauden Barrett misses out on the flyhalf slot is likely to fill the number 15 shirt. Scrumhalf TJ Perenara and lock Patrick Tuipulotu both return to the squad after missing the World Cup campaign in France through injury.

Previous captain Sam Cane was not considered because of injury, the team said, suggesting the flanker could play a part in the Rugby Championship later this year despite announcing he would be quitting test rugby at the end of the season. "As a coaching group, we are excited about the squad we've selected," Roberston added. "We know it's a group that can play the style of rugby we want the All Blacks to play in 2024."

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi Backs: Finlay Christie, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele'a

