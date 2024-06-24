BCCI Revamps Domestic Cricket Season: Key Changes and Feedback
The BCCI held an informal meeting to discuss the revamped domestic cricket structure starting with the 2024-25 season. Key changes include a split Ranji Trophy schedule. Feedback from state associations was sought, with significant input from top cricket figures. The season begins with the Duleep Trophy on September 5.
- Country:
- India
The BCCI office bearers, including secretary Jay Shah and representatives from state associations, met on Monday to discuss and exchange ideas on the revamped domestic cricket structure.
Starting with the Duleep Trophy on September 5, the 2024-25 season will feature the Irani Cup and a split Ranji Trophy schedule. This new format aims to counter adverse winter weather in the north and provide players with more rest between matches.
The recommendations came from key figures like VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, and Rohit Sharma. The new structure will be reviewed after one year. State associations were commended for managing a busy 2023-24 season and encouraged to support player development. Updates were also given on new Centers of Excellence and indoor academies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shivam Dube's Rollercoaster Ride: From Ranji Trophy Feels to Super Eight Thrills
Gautam Gambhir Poised to Replace Rahul Dravid as India's Head Coach
Rahul Dravid Hints at Kuldeep Yadav's Return for T20 World Cup Caribbean Leg
VVS Laxman to Accompany Indian Team to Zimbabwe; Gambhir's Coaching Era Begins Soon