Left Menu

Romelu Lukaku's Goal Celebrations Derailed by VAR Anxiety

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is hesitant to celebrate his goals due to multiple VAR rejections at Euro 2024. Teammate Jérémy Doku revealed Lukaku, despite his misfortunes, maintains a positive attitude and values his contributions to the team. Belgium faces Ukraine in a critical Group E match on Wednesday.

PTI | Freiburg | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:25 IST
Romelu Lukaku's Goal Celebrations Derailed by VAR Anxiety
Romelu Lukaku
  • Country:
  • Germany

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is grappling with a newfound hesitation to celebrate his goals after experiencing three disallowed goals through video review at Euro 2024, teammate Jérémy Doku disclosed on Monday.

VAR decisions nullified two of Lukaku's goals in Belgium's recent 1-0 upset against Slovakia due to offside and a preceding handball by Loïs Openda. Another offside spotted by VAR took away a goal in the 2-0 victory over Romania.

While he has yet to score a valid goal in the tournament, Lukaku remains optimistic. "He would have liked to have the goals because, now when he scores, I think he's scared to celebrate," Doku said. Despite his lack of luck, Lukaku remains happy due to the team's last-game win.

"He didn't score, but he gave an assist, and that's important as well," Doku noted. Belgium's upcoming match against Ukraine in Group E is set to be a high-stakes encounter with all four teams tied at three points each. "The pressure is there, but we just want to win the game," Doku said, emphasizing the squad's focus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024