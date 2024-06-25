Fluminense Sacks Fernando Diniz After Poor Start to Season

Fluminense have sacked their former Brazil coach Fernando Diniz, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Monday, after a poor start to the season left them bottom of the Brazilian top flight. The 50-year-old took charge of Fluminense for the second time in 2022 and led them to success in the Copa Libertadores last season and the Recopa Sudamericana in February.

However, Fluminense currently sit in 20th place with six points after 11 matches in the Brazilian Championship. The latest setback for Diniz was a 1-0 defeat by Rio de Janeiro rivals Flamengo at home on Sunday.

He combined his Fluminense job with being Brazil's interim manager from July last year until he left the post in January. Fluminense's Assistant manager Marcao will temporarily take over the team.

