Fluminense Sacks Fernando Diniz After Poor Start to Season

Fluminense have sacked their former Brazil coach Fernando Diniz following a poor start to the season which left the team at the bottom of the Brazilian Serie A. Diniz, who led the team to success in the Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana, will be temporarily replaced by assistant manager Marcao.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 00:10 IST
Fluminense have sacked their former Brazil coach Fernando Diniz, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Monday, after a poor start to the season left them bottom of the Brazilian top flight. The 50-year-old took charge of Fluminense for the second time in 2022 and led them to success in the Copa Libertadores last season and the Recopa Sudamericana in February.

However, Fluminense currently sit in 20th place with six points after 11 matches in the Brazilian Championship. The latest setback for Diniz was a 1-0 defeat by Rio de Janeiro rivals Flamengo at home on Sunday.

He combined his Fluminense job with being Brazil's interim manager from July last year until he left the post in January. Fluminense's Assistant manager Marcao will temporarily take over the team.

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

