Double Olympic Champion Geraint Thomas Excluded from Paris 2024

Double Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas has been left out of the British cycling team for Paris 2024 due to his poor form. The 38-year-old Welsh cyclist, who won the 2018 Tour de France, won't compete in the men's road race or individual time trial events.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:49 IST
Double Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas has been excluded from the British cycling lineup for the Paris Olympics, the British Olympic Association announced on Monday. The 38-year-old Welshman, who won the 2018 Tour de France, was not selected for the five-rider team for the men's road race or for individual time trial events due to his poor form.

"In his time-trialling, he's not been in great form in our view," British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park told The Guardian. Thomas has participated in four Olympic Games and won gold in the team pursuit at Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

Thomas' absence follows that of another British track cyclist, Katie Archibald, who will miss the Olympics after breaking her leg in a freak accident earlier in June.

