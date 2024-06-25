Left Menu

Naib's Dramatic Fall Sparks Controversy in T20 World Cup Clash

Gulbadin Naib's dramatic fall during the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh raised questions about the genuineness of his discomfort. The incident happened after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott signalled his players to slow down. The match saw frequent rain interruptions, and social media was abuzz with reactions.

Gulbadin Naib's dramatic collapse during Afghanistan's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh has stirred controversy. The episode unfolded after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was seen signaling players to slow down the game, just as Bangladesh struggled to meet the Duckworth-Lewis par score.

The match, plagued by rain interruptions, saw Bangladesh trailing at 81 for 7, and Naib falling clutching his thigh added to the drama. The Afghan side eventually clinched victory by eight runs, marking their maiden World Cup semifinal entry.

Reactions to the incident have been mixed. Social media buzzed with comments from players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Michael Vaughan, questioning the authenticity of Naib's injury. Former players and commentators have criticized the actions, adding fuel to an already contentious match.

