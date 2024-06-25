Jasprit Bumrah's Precision Powers India's Bowling Attack

In a commendable display of precision, Jasprit Bumrah's bowling prowess has become a cornerstone of India's success in the T20 World Cup. According to fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah's ability to maintain pressure on the opposition has empowered other bowlers to take risks and secure crucial wickets.

The 25-year-old Singh, one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, emphasized Bumrah's role in India's 24-run victory over Australia. Bumrah's remarkable economy rate of 4.08 runs per over in six games highlights his control in the shortest format of the game.

Arshdeep's recognition of Bumrah's impact was echoed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who acknowledged that Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were instrumental in tilting the match in India's favor. As India prepares to face England in the semi-final, the team's bowlers remain focused and optimistic.

