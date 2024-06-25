Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Precision Powers India's Bowling Attack

Arshdeep Singh credits Jasprit Bumrah's precise bowling for allowing other Indian bowlers to take wickets under pressure in the T20 World Cup. Bumrah's tight bowling creates opportunities for his teammates, helping lead India to victory.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:30 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Precision Powers India's Bowling Attack
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a commendable display of precision, Jasprit Bumrah's bowling prowess has become a cornerstone of India's success in the T20 World Cup. According to fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah's ability to maintain pressure on the opposition has empowered other bowlers to take risks and secure crucial wickets.

The 25-year-old Singh, one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, emphasized Bumrah's role in India's 24-run victory over Australia. Bumrah's remarkable economy rate of 4.08 runs per over in six games highlights his control in the shortest format of the game.

Arshdeep's recognition of Bumrah's impact was echoed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who acknowledged that Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were instrumental in tilting the match in India's favor. As India prepares to face England in the semi-final, the team's bowlers remain focused and optimistic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024