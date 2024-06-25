"We proved Brian Lara right": Rashid Khan reflects on Afghanistan's iconic entry into semi-finals

Afghanistan advanced to the T20 World Cup semifinals for the first time by defeating Bangladesh by eight runs (DRS) in the tournament's final Super 8 contest on Tuesday. West Indian great Brian Lara predicted Afghanistan would reach the semifinals over a month before the T20 World Cup, and now that the squad has done so, captain Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan felt immense delight in proving him correct.

The magnitude of this victory was seen at the Arnos Vale Ground as Afghanistan players on the pitch and in the dugout burst into tears as soon as the team's star pacer Naveen-ul-Haq took Bangladesh's final wicket. "I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan. That Afghanistan team got into the semis for the first time. We have done it under the 19 level, but at this level, we haven't done that. Even Super Eight was the first time for us and then in semis. It's an unbelievable feeling, and I think we have proved one person very right was Brian Lara, the only person who mentioned Afghanistan as being in the top four in semis. I think we told him that as well when we met him at the welcome party - we will make sure we prove that right as well," Rashid said in a post-match press conference.

"I think when you get the kind of great, great statements from a legend, as a team, I think it gives you lots of energy as well. We are capable - but as long we keep things very simple and I think in the whole competition so far, we kept things simple. Yes, there were some tough times but we didn't let ourselves down and we always try to come back stronger," he added. Even though Afghanistan is a fierce rival in contemporary cricket, few people anticipated their remarkable run to the semifinals. The former West Indies great Lara was an exception to this rule, as he anticipated that the Afghans would advance all the way to the semi-finals.

"Well, it's always you get that kind of inspiration for any team you watch on TV and those small totals when the team defend that gives you lots of things to learn from and definitely the way Nepal performed in the whole competition was something pleasing to see as a very new nation coming into the World Cup and performing best at this stage. They have played great cricket against all the sides they have played. And that's what T20 is all about," he added. Rashid said that self-belief played a big part in their fiery T20 WC campaign and they plan to "execute" things right.

"You need to have that kind of self-belief that we are capable of beating any side as long we do the right thing at the right time and we're making sure we keep the thing simple. And that's why I think they did the same as well. They kept things simple. They came with their plans and tried to execute them and make sure we are right in that planning and that's how they performed in the whole competition," Rashid said. Afghanistan booked their place in the final four when they overcame Bangladesh's fight in the final game of the Super Eights in St Vincent. After scoring 115/5 in the first innings, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in a rain-affected game, securing an 8-run win (DLS method). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)