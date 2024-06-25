Epic T20 World Cup Showdown: Semifinal Match Officials Announced

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England in Providence, Guyana on Thursday. Reigning champions England booked their place in the semifinal with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.

Joel Wilson is set to serve as the TV Umpire for what is a replay of the 2022 semifinal, which saw England come out on top. Paul Reiffel will take on the role of the fourth umpire.

New Zealand's Jeffrey Crowe will oversee the proceedings as the match referee for the second semifinal.

England's Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon of India will be on-field umpires when Afghanistan makes history by playing in their first T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Afghanistan reached the last-four stage with an eight-run win against Bangladesh via DLS, eliminating Australia. South Africa aims to secure their maiden T20 World Cup final appearance.

West Indies' Richie Richardson has been appointed the match referee for the first semifinal.

