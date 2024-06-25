Left Menu

Daniele De Rossi Extends Stay as AS Roma Manager Until 2027

AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi has signed a contract extension to remain with the club until 2027. The former midfielder returned as manager in January after the exit of Jose Mourinho. Under De Rossi, Roma improved their league performance and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:37 IST
Daniele De Rossi Extends Stay as AS Roma Manager Until 2027
Daniele De Rossi

AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi has signed a contract extension that will keep the former midfielder at the Italian side until 2027, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. After spending 18 seasons as a player with the Giallorossi, the 40-year-old returned to Roma in January on a deal that ran until the end of the last season.

He had replaced Portuguese Jose Mourinho, who now coaches Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce, and took over a side that was ninth in the league's standings. Under the former Italy international, Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season. "Before the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, the owners - the Friedkin Group - had announced in a note their desire to continue with DDR (Daniele De Rossi)," Roma said in a statement.

"The club's intentions then turned into a three-year contract, which the coach - born in 1983 - signed with enthusiasm, continuing the natural symbiosis with this team, his team. Rome." In April, Roma had said De Rossi would continue on as their manager for the next season and the "foreseeable future", but had not provided any details on the length of his contract.

De Rossi also guided Roma to the Europa League semi-final, which they lost to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024