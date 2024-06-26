Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu Secure Universality Spots for Paris Olympics

Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu will represent India at the Paris Olympics, earning their spots through the Universality places qualification system. This system permits nations to nominate their two highest-ranked swimmers when none qualify directly.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) confirmed the selection after no Indian athlete passed the Olympic Selection time hurdles. SFI Secretary-General Monal Chokshi disclosed that names were submitted and confirmed before the June 23 deadline.

In the male category, Nataraj topped the World Aquatics points table with 849 points, followed by Aryan Nehra. Among female swimmers, 14-year-old Dhinidhi led with 749 points. Nataraj will compete in the 100 backstroke, while Dhinidhi will participate in the women's 200m freestyle.

