Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu Secure Universality Spots for Paris Olympics

Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu have secured their spots for the Paris Olympics through the Universality places qualification system. Since no Indian swimmer met the direct qualification standards, the Swimming Federation of India recommended these top-ranked athletes, ensuring India's representation in the event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:25 IST
Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu will represent India at the Paris Olympics, earning their spots through the Universality places qualification system. This system permits nations to nominate their two highest-ranked swimmers when none qualify directly.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) confirmed the selection after no Indian athlete passed the Olympic Selection time hurdles. SFI Secretary-General Monal Chokshi disclosed that names were submitted and confirmed before the June 23 deadline.

In the male category, Nataraj topped the World Aquatics points table with 849 points, followed by Aryan Nehra. Among female swimmers, 14-year-old Dhinidhi led with 749 points. Nataraj will compete in the 100 backstroke, while Dhinidhi will participate in the women's 200m freestyle.

