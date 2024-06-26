Muhammad Wasim Named Head Coach for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Muhammad Wasim, a former middle-order batsman and chief selector, as the head coach of the women's team for the upcoming Asia Cup in July.

During Ramiz Raja's tenure as PCB Chairman, Wasim served dutifully as chief selector. He will be supported by former Test bowlers Junaid Khan and Abdul Rehman, who have been designated as the bowling and assistant coaches, respectively.

This change in management comes after a series of lackluster performances by the women's team, most recently their meek capitulation against England. Scheduled to commence on July 19 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup will feature Pakistan in the same group as India, along with seven other teams including hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, and Thailand. Ahead of this pivotal tournament, the PCB kicked off a four-day conditioning camp in Karachi, with the final squad set to be announced next week.

The camp probables include Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana, among others. Supporting Wasim in the Player Support Personnel for the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be Hina Munawar (manager), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).

