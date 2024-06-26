Left Menu

Muhammad Wasim Named Head Coach for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named Muhammad Wasim as the head coach for the women's team ahead of the Asia Cup in July. Wasim will be assisted by Junaid Khan and Abdul Rehman, with the team undergoing a conditioning camp in Karachi. The final squad announcement is expected next week.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:22 IST
Muhammad Wasim Named Head Coach for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Muhammad Wasim, a former middle-order batsman and chief selector, as the head coach of the women's team for the upcoming Asia Cup in July.

During Ramiz Raja's tenure as PCB Chairman, Wasim served dutifully as chief selector. He will be supported by former Test bowlers Junaid Khan and Abdul Rehman, who have been designated as the bowling and assistant coaches, respectively.

This change in management comes after a series of lackluster performances by the women's team, most recently their meek capitulation against England. Scheduled to commence on July 19 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup will feature Pakistan in the same group as India, along with seven other teams including hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, and Thailand. Ahead of this pivotal tournament, the PCB kicked off a four-day conditioning camp in Karachi, with the final squad set to be announced next week.

The camp probables include Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana, among others. Supporting Wasim in the Player Support Personnel for the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be Hina Munawar (manager), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024