Munster Rugby Welcomes Clayton McMillan as Head Coach
Munster Rugby has appointed Clayton McMillan, former Waikato Chiefs boss, as head coach on a three-year contract. McMillan, who led the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2023-24, will start in July, succeeding Ian Costello. His coaching aligns with Munster's goals, bringing experience and shared values.
Munster Rugby has announced the appointment of Waikato Chiefs boss Clayton McMillan as their new head coach on a three-year contract. The New Zealander, known for leading the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2023-24, will assume his new role in July, taking over from interim coach Ian Costello at the end of the current season.
Munster's CEO, Ian Flanagan, highlighted McMillan's extensive experience and how his coaching philosophy aligns with the club's aims. Although departing the Chiefs a year earlier than planned, McMillan is determined to finish his tenure on a high note by aiming for a first championship trophy as the Super Rugby season concludes.
Chiefs CEO Simon Graafhuis expressed gratitude for McMillan's contributions since 2021. The Chiefs finished as runners-up to the Auckland Blues last season and also came close to victory the previous year against the Canterbury Crusaders. Munster is currently positioned fifth in the United Rugby Championship as they prepare for their upcoming match against Edinburgh.
