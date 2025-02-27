Left Menu

Munster Rugby Welcomes Clayton McMillan as Head Coach

Munster Rugby has appointed Clayton McMillan, former Waikato Chiefs boss, as head coach on a three-year contract. McMillan, who led the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2023-24, will start in July, succeeding Ian Costello. His coaching aligns with Munster's goals, bringing experience and shared values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-02-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 06:27 IST
Munster Rugby Welcomes Clayton McMillan as Head Coach
  • Country:
  • Australia

Munster Rugby has announced the appointment of Waikato Chiefs boss Clayton McMillan as their new head coach on a three-year contract. The New Zealander, known for leading the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2023-24, will assume his new role in July, taking over from interim coach Ian Costello at the end of the current season.

Munster's CEO, Ian Flanagan, highlighted McMillan's extensive experience and how his coaching philosophy aligns with the club's aims. Although departing the Chiefs a year earlier than planned, McMillan is determined to finish his tenure on a high note by aiming for a first championship trophy as the Super Rugby season concludes.

Chiefs CEO Simon Graafhuis expressed gratitude for McMillan's contributions since 2021. The Chiefs finished as runners-up to the Auckland Blues last season and also came close to victory the previous year against the Canterbury Crusaders. Munster is currently positioned fifth in the United Rugby Championship as they prepare for their upcoming match against Edinburgh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025