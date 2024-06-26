Glastonbury's Dilemma: Music vs. Football Showdown

Fans of the England football team and music will have their loyalties tested on Sunday after Glastonbury Festival organizers announced they would not show England's last-16 game at Euro 2024, saying the match could clash with headline acts.

Gareth Southgate's men had already clinched a spot in the knockout round with one group game remaining before finishing atop Group C with an uninspiring 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday. England's opponent is still unknown.

Glastonbury said in a statement before Scotland were eliminated form the tournament: "In previous years, we have endeavoured to show notable matches on big screens where possible, particularly on days before the main stages have opened. "However, with England and Scotland's last 16 matches potentially clashing with headline sets at this year's festival, the decision has been made that -- as in 2014 and 2016 -- should England or Scotland qualify from their groups, their last 16 matches will not be shown at the festival."

"We would like to wish both Gareth Southgate and Steve Clarke's sides all the best in Germany. And we hope we'll all be able to watch them play quarter-final matches in the days after this year's festival." Scotland's elimination was confirmed with a 1-0 loss to Hungary in their final group game.

While Glastonbury's decision received mixed reviews, England's sputtering performance at Euro 2024 might have made for an easier decision. "Difficult choice ahead: Avril Lavigne at Glastonbury, or watch England get battered by the Netherlands?" was one post on X.

Another wrote: "Genuinely baffled what will happen at Glastonbury when England play this weekend. Gather round the nearest random with decent enough 5G to stream off his phone? All leave the site to pack 50,000 in a pub? Get Janelle Monae to update the score?" Glastonbury's world renowned festival began on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Among the headliners are Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and American singer Sza and Canadian country singer Shania Twain.

