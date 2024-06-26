Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Remains Cool Under Pressure: India's Strategy for T20 World Cup Semifinal

India captain Rohit Sharma emphasizes the need for calmness and simplicity as his team prepares for the high-stakes T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Acknowledging past failures, Rohit encourages his squad to stay focused and take each match one step at a time, relying on individual instincts and experience.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:44 IST
Rohit Sharma Remains Cool Under Pressure: India's Strategy for T20 World Cup Semifinal
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Guyana

India skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized the significance of maintaining a composed and straightforward approach as his team gears up for the intense T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Sharma acknowledged that the team has previously struggled with a fear of failure in crucial moments.

India has consistently fallen short in ICC semifinals and finals since 2014. The immense fan base pressure often weighs heavily on the players. 'It's a bit of both,' Sharma said when asked if their past disappointments were due to fear of failure or misfortune.

He stressed the importance of treating each game in the tournament independently and not overthinking its context. 'Everyone knows it's a semifinal, but constant reminders won't help,' he added. Sharma highlighted the need for clarity of mind to make crucial decisions on the field, driven by individual instincts and experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024