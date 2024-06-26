Rohit Sharma Remains Cool Under Pressure: India's Strategy for T20 World Cup Semifinal

India skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized the significance of maintaining a composed and straightforward approach as his team gears up for the intense T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Sharma acknowledged that the team has previously struggled with a fear of failure in crucial moments.

India has consistently fallen short in ICC semifinals and finals since 2014. The immense fan base pressure often weighs heavily on the players. 'It's a bit of both,' Sharma said when asked if their past disappointments were due to fear of failure or misfortune.

He stressed the importance of treating each game in the tournament independently and not overthinking its context. 'Everyone knows it's a semifinal, but constant reminders won't help,' he added. Sharma highlighted the need for clarity of mind to make crucial decisions on the field, driven by individual instincts and experience.

