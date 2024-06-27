Left Menu

Rondon's Penalty Sends Venezuela to Copa America Quarter-Finals

Salomon Rondon's successful second-half penalty propelled Venezuela to the Copa America quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Mexico. The win also led to Jamaica's elimination from the tournament. Mexico, who earned a late penalty but failed to convert it, will now face Ecuador to decide the other group qualifier.

Reuters | Inglewood | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:33 IST
Salomon Rondon struck a second-half penalty to send Venezuela into the Copa America quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Mexico in Group B, a result that also sent Jamaica crashing out of the tournament. Rondon made no mistake from the spot in the 57th minute after Jon Aramburu was brought down inside the box by Julian Quinones, sending Mexico keeper Julio Gonzalez the wrong way and slotting home into the bottom corner.

Mexico earned a penalty of their own for a handball in the dying minutes, but Rafael Romo got down low to parry Orbelin Pineda's 87th minute spot kick. The win moved Venezuela, who beat Ecuador in their opening match, up to six points at the top of the group and secured their progress to the last eight with a game to spare.

Mexico play Ecuador in Arizona on Sunday in a match that will decide the other qualifier from the group. Jamaica are out irrespective of the outcome of their last match against Venezuela in Texas having already lost to Mexico and Ecuador.

