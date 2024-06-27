Ajinkya Rahane Joins Leicestershire for Season's Second Half

Ajinkya Rahane, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has inked a deal with Leicestershire for the second half of the current season, the club revealed on Thursday.

Rahane is set to feature in the team's final five games of the ongoing County Championship and will also play in the One Day Cup, in which the Foxes are the defending champions.

The 36-year-old batsman steps into the squad in place of Wiaan Mulder, who will be traveling to the West Indies with the South African team in August.

Rahane boasts an impressive cricketing career, garnering over 26,000 runs across all formats with 51 centuries, his highest being an unbeaten 265. As part of the Indian team, he has accumulated over 8,000 runs, including 15 centuries, with a top score of 188 in a Test match against New Zealand in 2016.

Expressing his excitement, Rahane stated, "I'm really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I've built a strong rapport with Claude [Henderson] and Alfonso [Thomas], and I'm looking forward to playing for the Club this summer." Rahane is expected to arrive in mid-July and will make his first appearance against Notts Outlaws in the One Day Cup on July 24.

Speaking on Rahane's inclusion, Leicestershire's Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya's quality to Leicestershire. It was unfortunate that Ajinkya's schedule didn't quite work with ours last year. But it's a massive boost to have secured his services for the crucial end of this season."

Henderson further highlighted Rahane's extensive experience and vital leadership qualities, deeming them as invaluable assets for the team, alongside his formidable run-scoring capabilities. "Ajinkya's arrival also presents a fantastic opportunity for our batters to learn from one of the game's best," he added.

