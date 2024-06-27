Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane Joins Leicestershire for Season's Second Half

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has signed with Leicestershire for the second half of the season. Rahane will participate in five County Championship matches and the One Day Cup. He replaces Wiaan Mulder and brings vast experience with over 26,000 runs across all formats.

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:23 IST
Ajinkya Rahane Joins Leicestershire for Season's Second Half
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ajinkya Rahane, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has inked a deal with Leicestershire for the second half of the current season, the club revealed on Thursday.

Rahane is set to feature in the team's final five games of the ongoing County Championship and will also play in the One Day Cup, in which the Foxes are the defending champions.

The 36-year-old batsman steps into the squad in place of Wiaan Mulder, who will be traveling to the West Indies with the South African team in August.

Rahane boasts an impressive cricketing career, garnering over 26,000 runs across all formats with 51 centuries, his highest being an unbeaten 265. As part of the Indian team, he has accumulated over 8,000 runs, including 15 centuries, with a top score of 188 in a Test match against New Zealand in 2016.

Expressing his excitement, Rahane stated, "I'm really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I've built a strong rapport with Claude [Henderson] and Alfonso [Thomas], and I'm looking forward to playing for the Club this summer." Rahane is expected to arrive in mid-July and will make his first appearance against Notts Outlaws in the One Day Cup on July 24.

Speaking on Rahane's inclusion, Leicestershire's Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya's quality to Leicestershire. It was unfortunate that Ajinkya's schedule didn't quite work with ours last year. But it's a massive boost to have secured his services for the crucial end of this season."

Henderson further highlighted Rahane's extensive experience and vital leadership qualities, deeming them as invaluable assets for the team, alongside his formidable run-scoring capabilities. "Ajinkya's arrival also presents a fantastic opportunity for our batters to learn from one of the game's best," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024