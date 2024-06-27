Netherlands' Disappointment at Euro 2024: Koeman's Misery and Missed Chances

The Netherlands' soccer team has turned from crowd-pleasers to underachievers at the European Championship, leaving their orange-clad supporters in dismay. Ronald Koeman's squad narrowly squeezed into the knockout stage after a lackluster performance, finishing third in Group D.

Koeman, famous for his defensive prowess in the winning Euro '88 team, now faces a daunting challenge. Frustration mounts as his team continues a tradition of falling short in major tournaments, emphasized by a recent 3-2 loss to Austria.

Injuries to key players like Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and a weakening Ajax Amsterdam have exacerbated the woes. Yet, the team remains optimistic for a rebound against Romania, with a potential quarterfinal rematch awaiting them in Berlin.

