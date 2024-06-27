Well Done to Proteas Men on ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Victory

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended its congratulations to the South African men's national cricket team, the Proteas Men, for their impressive win in the first semi-final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament.

"Well done to the Proteas Men on reaching the ICC T20 World Cup final. You have made the nation proud. Bring it home Proteas," the department announced on Thursday via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

South Africa secured their place in the final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

In anticipation of the semi-final, the department had expressed its support for the team on Wednesday. "Against [a] boisterous crowd at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium all backing the West Indies, the Proteas demonstrated resilience and gallant fighting spirit in overcoming the co-host. Now in the semi-finals, I wish our national heroes well in tomorrow’s semi-final encounter against Afghanistan.

"This is indeed a proud moment for the country, and I would therefore further urge all of us to rally behind the Proteas as they carry our hopes and aspirations. We are always stronger together," the department’s Acting Director-General, Dr. Cynthia Khumalo, said at the time.

With their victory, the Proteas Men have brought a wave of excitement and national pride to South Africa, and the country eagerly awaits their performance in the upcoming final.