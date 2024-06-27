Left Menu

Well Done to Proteas Men on ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Victory

South Africa secured their place in the final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:28 IST
Well Done to Proteas Men on ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Victory
South Africa cricket team Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended its congratulations to the South African men's national cricket team, the Proteas Men, for their impressive win in the first semi-final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament.

"Well done to the Proteas Men on reaching the ICC T20 World Cup final. You have made the nation proud. Bring it home Proteas," the department announced on Thursday via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

South Africa secured their place in the final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

In anticipation of the semi-final, the department had expressed its support for the team on Wednesday. "Against [a] boisterous crowd at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium all backing the West Indies, the Proteas demonstrated resilience and gallant fighting spirit in overcoming the co-host. Now in the semi-finals, I wish our national heroes well in tomorrow’s semi-final encounter against Afghanistan.

"This is indeed a proud moment for the country, and I would therefore further urge all of us to rally behind the Proteas as they carry our hopes and aspirations. We are always stronger together," the department’s Acting Director-General, Dr. Cynthia Khumalo, said at the time.

With their victory, the Proteas Men have brought a wave of excitement and national pride to South Africa, and the country eagerly awaits their performance in the upcoming final.

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024