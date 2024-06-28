LeBron and Bronny: A Dream Realized in Lakers' Second Round Pick

Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, bringing his father LeBron one step closer to fulfilling his long-held dream of playing alongside his son.

Bronny, 19, was taken with the 55th pick of the draft in New York and was informed of the decision with a phone call from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. No father-son duo have ever played alongside each other in the league before and while Bronny is not expected to log significant minutes in his rookie season, it will no doubt be a special moment when they appear together for the first time on the NBA hardwood.

