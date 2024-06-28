NFL's Billion Dollar Blow, James Family Unite, and More Sports Shocks

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL hit with $4.7 billion verdict in 'Sunday Ticket' antitrust trial

The National Football League must pay more than $4.7 billion in class-action damages for overcharging subscribers of its "Sunday Ticket" telecasts, a California federal jury said on Thursday. Jurors in Los Angeles agreed with the plaintiffs that the NFL conspired with member teams to artificially inflate the price of "Sunday Ticket" for millions of residential and commercial subscribers.

Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis out 5-6 months after surgery

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss five to six months after undergoing surgery on his lower right leg, the team announced Thursday. That timeline would put Porzingis' return as late November to December at the earliest.

GM Ken Holland parts ways with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers and general manager Ken Holland parted ways on Thursday. CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said the team and Holland mutually agreed against extending his contract beyond Sunday's expiration date.

MLB roundup: Rookie Gavin Stone, Dodgers blank White Sox

Rookie Gavin Stone pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout and Shohei Ohtani smacked his National League-best 25th home run as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Stone stymied the White Sox on a career night. He never had pitched more than seven innings in 18 previous starts but proved to get stronger as the game progressed. Stone (9-2) didn't walk a batter and struck out seven to match his career high. He set down 10 and nine straight White Sox during separate stretches as the Dodgers ran their winning streak to four games.

NBA draft Round 2 features Bronny James to Lakers, multiple trades

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James to form a father-son duo with future Hall of Famer LeBron James in the most monumental second-round pick in recent NBA history Thursday. The guard from Southern California will join a Lakers team that's hoping to convince LeBron James, 39, to finish his storied NBA career in purple and gold.

Soccer-Messi misses Argentina's Copa America training due to muscle injury

Argentina captain Lionel Messi missed training on Thursday afternoon due to muscle pain, while his presence in their final Copa America group-stage game against Peru remains in doubt. Defending champions Argentina trained at the Miami International University sports ground without Messi, who underwent medical tests and kinesiology sessions, according to Argentine media reports.

Macklin Celebrini likely first, intrigue next at 2024 NHL Draft

Depending on which team executive is speaking, the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas really doesn't begin until the second overall pick, or maybe even the fourth. That's how bunched the talent pool gets after the first pick, which likely will be Boston University center Macklin Celebrini getting selected by the San Jose Sharks.

Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid healthy for Team USA training camp

Head coach Steve Kerr expects to have all hands on deck when Team USA begins training camp in Las Vegas, ramping up to the Olympics in Paris. Kerr said three players with injuries at the end of the playoffs -- Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Joel Embiid (76ers) and Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) -- would not be limited physically and are expected to be available to play the first exhibition July 10 against Canada.

NBA-Bronny and LeBron James team up in historic first for NBA

Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, bringing his father LeBron one step closer to fulfilling his long-held dream of playing alongside his son. Bronny, 19, was informed of the Lakers decision with a phone call from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez makes first grass semifinal

Canada's Leylah Fernandez reached her first grass-court semifinal with a 6-2, 6-1 win over England's Harriet Dart on Thursday at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England. Fernandez, seeking her first title since Hong Kong in 2023, will face defending champion Madison Keys on Friday. The fourth-seeded Keys advanced by walkover after Czech Karolina Muchova withdrew with a right wrist injury.

