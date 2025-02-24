Sports Sunday Highlights: NBA, MLB, NHL & More
Sunday is packed with sports action across various disciplines. Significant events include NBA games, the signing of Kevin Pillar with the Rangers, NHL injury updates, and MLS player transfers. Also highlighted is Mikaela Shiffrin's historic 100th World Cup win and Carlos Sainz's new union role.
On a bustling Sunday of sports, major events unfolded across basketball, baseball, hockey, and more. In NBA news, the Cleveland Cavaliers face potential lineup changes with Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland being questionable against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, in MLB, veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar postponed retirement by signing a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, while Milwaukee Brewers' J.B. Bukauskas faces downtime due to a lat injury.
In a notable achievement in skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 100th Alpine skiing World Cup victory. On the motorsports front, Carlos Sainz has taken on a leadership role within the F1 drivers' union, marking a significant step in his post-racing involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
