Siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee to Shine in Paris Olympics Golf

Minjee and Min Woo Lee will become the 16th siblings to represent Australia in the same sport at the same Olympics when they tee off in Paris after being confirmed as members of the golf team along with Jason Day and Hannah Green on Friday. Women's major champion Minjee competed at the Rio and Tokyo Games, but her brother, a former U.S. junior amateur champion, will be making his debut at Le Golf National course outside Paris in July. "Representing Australia at a third consecutive Olympic Games is truly an honour," said Minjee, who finished tied for seventh in Rio and 29th in Tokyo.

"The past two Olympics have been among the greatest experiences of my career, and I have no doubt Paris 2024 will only add to that. "Having my brother in Paris as part of the team will make it a fortnight that our family will treasure forever."

The spots on the team were decided on world ranking positions but were only endorsed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Friday. Former world number one Day, 36, will also be making his Olympic debut but 2019 Women's PGA Championships winner Green finished just outside the medals in Tokyo three years ago.

"Growing up in Perth, I never imagined that I could possibly win an Olympic medal but finishing fifth in Tokyo has been a major motivator the past three years," said the world number seven. "I can't wait to get to Paris and do the green and gold proud."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)