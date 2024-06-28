Sports Headlines: From NFL Antitrust to Bronny James' NBA Debut

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL hit with $4.7 billion verdict in 'Sunday Ticket' antitrust trial

The National Football League must pay more than $4.7 billion in class-action damages for overcharging subscribers of its "Sunday Ticket" telecasts, a California federal jury said on Thursday. Jurors in Los Angeles agreed with the plaintiffs that the NFL conspired with member teams to artificially inflate the price of "Sunday Ticket" for millions of residential and commercial subscribers.

Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis out 5-6 months after surgery

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss five to six months after undergoing surgery on his lower right leg, the team announced Thursday. That timeline would put Porzingis' return as late November to December at the earliest.

MLB roundup: O's beat Rangers, tie for AL East lead

Corbin Burnes pitched seven strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles used early offense and four home runs to beat the visiting Texas Rangers 11-2 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered for Baltimore, which won for the second night in a row following a season-worst five-game skid. With the win, the Orioles (.630) took over first place by percentage points over the slumping New York Yankees (.627) in the American League East.

MLB roundup: Rookie Gavin Stone, Dodgers blank White Sox

Rookie Gavin Stone pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout and Shohei Ohtani smacked his National League-best 25th home run as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Stone stymied the White Sox on a career night. He never had pitched more than seven innings in 18 previous starts but proved to get stronger as the game progressed. Stone (9-2) didn't walk a batter and struck out seven to match his career high. He set down 10 and nine straight White Sox during separate stretches as the Dodgers ran their winning streak to four games.

Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon wins first Hart Trophy

Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon won his first career Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL's Most Valuable Player on Thursday. MacKinnon, 28, beat Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the honor, one of five major awards handed out at Thursday night's NHL Awards.

Soccer-Panama score late goal to stun 10-man US at Copa America

Panama pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over the United States in a heated Group C encounter at the Copa America on Thursday after the hosts were reduced to 10 men following Tim Weah's red card in the 18th minute. Jose Fajardo netted the winner in the 83rd minute for Panama, who had Adalberto Carrasquilla dismissed five minutes later for a crunching challenge on Christian Pulisic.

Macklin Celebrini likely first, intrigue next at 2024 NHL Draft

Depending on which team executive is speaking, the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas really doesn't begin until the second overall pick, or maybe even the fourth. That's how bunched the talent pool gets after the first pick, which likely will be Boston University center Macklin Celebrini getting selected by the San Jose Sharks.

Athletics-Lyles, Richardson breeze through 200m heats at US trials

Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson made light work of the 200m heats on Thursday as the U.S. Olympic trials returned from a two-day break with plenty of spots at the Paris Games still up for grabs. Lyles has not lost a 200m since taking bronze in Tokyo three years ago and he cruised to the fastest time of the day in 20.10 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.

NBA-Bronny and LeBron James team up in historic first for NBA

Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, bringing his father LeBron one step closer to fulfilling his long-held dream of playing alongside his son. Bronny, 19, was informed of the Lakers decision with a phone call from general manager Rob Pelinka while his dad gave an emotional champagne toast to family and friends when they received the news at a restaurant in New York, ESPN reported.

Soccer-US federation condemns racist abuse of players after Panama loss

The U.S. soccer federation condemned the online racist abuse of their players on Thursday after their 2-1 defeat by Panama at the Copa America. "There is absolutely no place in the game for such hateful and discriminatory behaviour," U.S. Soccer said in a statement on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)