Unbeaten Titans Clash: Germany vs. Denmark Euro 2024 Showdown

Germany faces Denmark in the Euro 2024 round of 16, with both teams entering unbeaten. Germany, with defensive changes, aims to advance and ignite national fervor. Denmark, despite key suspensions, seeks to replicate past successes. The match kicks off in Dortmund, promising a thrilling encounter.

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:19 IST
Unbeaten Titans Clash: Germany vs. Denmark Euro 2024 Showdown
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is set to face Denmark in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 round of 16 clash this Saturday, featuring two unbeaten teams. With kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) in Dortmund, Germany is looking to extend their host-nation momentum deep into the knockout rounds.

Historically, Germany hasn't won a knockout game at a major tournament since Euro 2016, their recent best being a top finish in Group A. Denmark, on the other hand, has memories of reaching the semifinals in Euro 2020, marking their comeback since their 1992 European title win.

Both teams face structural changes for the match: Germany will be without Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger due to suspension and injury respectively, compelling tactical shifts in defense. Denmark misses midfielder Morten Hjulmand due to card accumulation, with Thomas Delaney likely stepping in. Germany, benefiting from extra rest days, aims to capitalize on the support of the home crowd to secure a win and kindle national excitement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

