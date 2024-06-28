Unbeaten Titans Clash: Germany vs. Denmark Euro 2024 Showdown

Germany is set to face Denmark in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 round of 16 clash this Saturday, featuring two unbeaten teams. With kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) in Dortmund, Germany is looking to extend their host-nation momentum deep into the knockout rounds.

Historically, Germany hasn't won a knockout game at a major tournament since Euro 2016, their recent best being a top finish in Group A. Denmark, on the other hand, has memories of reaching the semifinals in Euro 2020, marking their comeback since their 1992 European title win.

Both teams face structural changes for the match: Germany will be without Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger due to suspension and injury respectively, compelling tactical shifts in defense. Denmark misses midfielder Morten Hjulmand due to card accumulation, with Thomas Delaney likely stepping in. Germany, benefiting from extra rest days, aims to capitalize on the support of the home crowd to secure a win and kindle national excitement.

