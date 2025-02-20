India and Germany Gear Up for Crucial Pro League Battle

In a decisive FIH Pro League showdown, the Indian women's hockey team faces Germany this Friday, with both sides hungry for victory. Struggling with consistency, the Salima Tete-led Indian squad aims to climb the standings from its current eighth position.

Despite initial promise, India's campaign faltered after narrow losses against England and twice against Spain. Germany too seeks redemption, having secured only three points through a sole shootout victory in their six matches so far.

With stakes high, Indian captain Salima Tete emphasizes focus on defense and capitalizing on scoring chances. As both teams face off, the match promises fierce competition with both teams vying to end their rough streaks.

