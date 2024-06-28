Left Menu

Casey Kaufhold: Rising Archery Star on the Path to Olympic Glory

Casey Kaufhold, a prodigious archer from Lancaster, PA, has risen to the top of the World Archery rankings. Starting her journey at 15, Kaufhold aims to become the first American to win Olympic gold in archery since 1996. Her journey involves overcoming setbacks and being encouraged by her supportive family.

Updated: 28-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Casey Kaufhold, an outstanding archery talent hailing from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is making waves on the international stage. At just 20, she has ascended to the top of the World Archery rankings, becoming the first American woman to do so since 2001. Her journey began as a 15-year-old who would sometimes outshoot former world No. 1 men's archer Brady Ellison during practice sessions.

Ellison's significant impact on Kaufhold's career is noteworthy. He recognized her talent early on, and the duo clinched gold in the mixed team category at the 2019 Pan-American Games. Kaufhold's rapid rise and determination have positioned her to potentially be the first American to win Olympic gold in archery since 1996 and the first American woman to secure an individual medal since 1976.

Kaufhold's story is also one of resilience. Despite a disappointing performance at the Tokyo Games, she learned vital lessons about self-trust and rebounded impressively. She secured silver at the World Championships following a fourth-place finish at the youth world championships. Her recent victories include gold at the Pan-American Championships and the Olympic test event in Paris, cementing her status as a top contender. With the unwavering support of her family and the excellent facilities at Lancaster Archery Supply, Kaufhold continues to aim high.

