Spain Forward Joselu Joins Al-Gharafa, Strengthens Squad for AFC Champions League

Spain forward Joselu has joined Al-Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League, following his departure from Real Madrid. The 34-year-old, who scored key goals in LaLiga and helped Real reach the Champions League final, aims to strengthen Al-Gharafa's squad for the AFC Champions League after finishing third in the QSL.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:23 IST
Spain forward Joselu has joined Al-Gharafa, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) side announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2023-24, is the second Real Madrid player currently playing for Spain in Euro 2024 to join a Middle-Eastern club this week, after Saudi side Al-Qadsiah announced the signing of Nacho on Thursday. Joselu played helped Real reach the Champions League final last season when he came on as a substitute and scored a late brace against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-finals, clinching a 2-1 win for his club.

"Real Madrid thanks Joselu for his professionalism and his madridismo," Real, who later won the Champions League, said in a statement on Friday. Former Newcastle United and Stoke City player Joselu's signing comes as Al-Gharafa strengthen their squad for the AFC Champions League Elite qualifiers, after finishing third in the QSL last season, making their first appearance in Asia's top-tier competition since 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

