Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy signs two-year contract with Southampton FC

After gaining promotion to the Premier League, Southampton announced that goalkeeper Alex McCarthy signed a two-year contract with the club.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:35 IST
Alex McCarthy (Photo: Southampton/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After gaining promotion to the Premier League, Southampton FC announced that goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has signed a two-year contract with the club. The club released a statement to announce the deal. "Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce Alex McCarthy has signed a new two-year contract at St Mary's."

McCarthy played a key role in the club's promotion into the Premier League through the Championship play-offs last season. After his contract extension, McCarthy will spend a decade on the south coast. He walked into Staplewood Campus at the beginning of the 2016/17 season. The 34-year-old has gone on to make 147 appearances for the club in a spell that stretches eight years.

The experienced goalkeeper has made 124 appearances in the Premier League and also made his debut for England in 2018. "I'm delighted to extend my stay at a club which means so much to me and my family. To spend the best part of ten years here shows how special a place it is. The end of last season will always stay with me. Helping the club get back to where we belong is what we set out to do at the start of the season and I was happy to play my part," McCarthy said in a statement released by the club.

"I really enjoy working with Dean [Thornton] and the goalkeepers we have here. I'm already looking forward to the new season and the test of Premier League football again," he added. Southampton manager Russell Martin added, "He's an integral part of the goalkeeping union Dean has here and knows the values associated with this football club. I'm delighted he's decided to sign, as he brings significant Premier League experience alongside his ability as a goalkeeper, and that will be important next season."

Southampton will play their first game of the Premier League season against Newcastle United on August 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

