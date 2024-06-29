Vinícius Junior Shines as Brazil Dominates Paraguay 4-1

In a dazzling display of skill, Vinícius Junior scored two first-half goals to propel Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in the Copa America, positioning Brazil favorably to advance out of Group D.

Savinho added another first-half goal, while Lucas Paqueta scored on a penalty in the second half. Paraguay's lone goal came from Omar Alderete. The match was intense, featuring five yellow cards and a red card shown to Andres Cubas of Paraguay in the 81st minute, reducing his team to ten men.

Brazil's commanding win follows a scoreless draw against Costa Rica, putting them two points behind group leader Colombia. A win or draw against Colombia on Tuesday will ensure their advancement. Despite past struggles against Paraguay, Brazil dominated this matchup, highlighted by standout performances from their key players and a crucial late-game save from goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

