Left Menu

Hockey India names 33-member core probable group for National women's coaching camp

The team, led by Captain Salima Tete and Vice Captain Navneet Kaur fought in close matches against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain in the FIH Pro League, under the guidance of Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh, and showed glimpses of brilliance occasionally

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:23 IST
Hockey India names 33-member core probable group for National women's coaching camp
Indian women's hockey team (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India, on Saturday, announced the 33-member Indian Women's Hockey Team that will return to train in the National Women's Coaching Camp from July 1 to August 31, in SAI Bengaluru. The Indian Women's Hockey Team went on a short break after concluding their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season in London and Antwerp. The team, led by captain Salima Tete and Vice Captain Navneet Kaur fought in close matches against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain in the FIH Pro League, under the guidance of Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh, and showed glimpses of brilliance occasionally.

The shortlisted squad includes goalkeepers Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo. The defenders picked for the core group are Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, and Preeti. The midfielders selected are Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur. Meanwhile, the forwards featured in the group are Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Chief Coach Harendra Singh commented on the progress of the Indian Women's Hockey Team saying, "We recently travelled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favour, we learned a lot as a team. On several occasions, we were leading, and we proactively searched and threatened to score while looking for an equalizer. These are good signs to have in the initial stages of a rebuild, and I am sure the Indian Women's Hockey Team will be a force to be reckoned with in the future." Indian Women's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur Forwards: Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024