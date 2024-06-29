Left Menu

Sports Minister Mandaviya Boosts Morale of Olympic-Bound Athletes

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with Olympic-bound Indian athletes and inspected new infrastructure at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports. He interacted with athletes like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and javelin thrower Annu Rani, highlighting the support provided by the Sports Ministry. Mandaviya emphasized grassroots development and unveiled a new logo for the Athletics Federation of India.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:01 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, engaged with the Olympic-bound Indian athletes and scrutinized the advancements in new infrastructure at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS).

During his visit, Mandaviya interacted with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, javelin thrower Annu Rani, and shot putter Abha Khatua. He expressed confidence in the athletes' preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, citing the significant support from the Sports Ministry. Mirabai praised the assistance from renowned sports scientist Dr. Aaron Horschig, while Annu Rani appreciated extended training at European bases.

Mandaviya also engaged with other athletes and coaches at the National Centre of Excellence, seeking suggestions to reduce drop-out rates among non-medalists. He emphasized the government's commitment to nurturing talent at the grassroots level, aligned with PM Narendra Modi's vision for sports development. Additionally, Mandaviya reviewed NSNIS facilities and expressed satisfaction with ongoing infrastructure projects. He later unveiled the Athletics Federation of India's new logo at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula.

