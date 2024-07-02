Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Dominates Ashlyn Krueger in Wimbledon Opener

Jessica Pegula easily defeated Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-0 in the Wimbledon first round. Pegula broke Krueger's serve early and maintained control throughout, winning the match in 49 minutes. Krueger struggled with 29 unforced errors, ending her first appearance in Wimbledon's main draw.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:36 IST
Fifth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 in the Wimbledon first round under gloomy skies on Tuesday.

Pegula, a quarter-finalist last year at the All England Club, broke in the opening game of the match before racing into a 4-0 lead in 10 minutes. The 20-year-old Krueger did get on the scoreboard, using her six feet, one inch frame to great effect in her powerful serves. However, Pegula never looked seriously troubled against her 75th ranked opponent and sealed the first set with an ace.

The youngster was broken again in quick succession in the second set, and racked up 29 unforced errors in the match. Pegula, 30, ended Krueger's first appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon with an ace to complete a 49-minute win.

