Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Dominates Ashlyn Krueger in Wimbledon First Round

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula triumphed over fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 in the first round of Wimbledon. Pegula, who reached the quarter-finals last year, broke Krueger early and never looked back, sealing the match in just 49 minutes. Pegula's recent grass-court success has boosted her confidence.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:13 IST
Jessica Pegula Dominates Ashlyn Krueger in Wimbledon First Round
Jessica Pegula

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 in the Wimbledon first round under gloomy skies on Tuesday. Pegula, a quarter-finalist last year at the All England Club, broke in the opening game of the match before racing into a 4-0 lead in 10 minutes.

The 20-year-old Krueger did get on the scoreboard, using her six feet, one inch frame to great effect in her powerful serves. However, Pegula never looked seriously troubled against her 75th ranked opponent and sealed the first set with an ace. The youngster was broken again in quick succession in the second set, and racked up 29 unforced errors in the match. Pegula, 30, ended Krueger's first appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon with an ace to complete a 49-minute win.

"I know Ashlyn pretty well and I know she has a very big game and I know she can kind of just start hitting whenever so my goal was to get the biggest lead possible so if that started to happen I had something to fall back on," Pegula said on court. The 30-year-old won her first title on grass at last month's Berlin Open and performed well in Eastbourne to raise the prospect of going beyond the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time.

"It's taught me to, getting that bit of confidence on grass and winning a title on grass, maybe to be a bit more patient, not get so frustrated with some of the weird bounces that can happen," she added. "So I think it helped a lot and I'm trying to use that confidence as much as I can coming into this week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024