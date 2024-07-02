Neeraj Chopra: The Unflappable Inspiration for Indian Athletes

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is a 'cool cat', according to Adille Sumariwalla, president of the Athletics Federation of India. Sumariwalla spoke about Chopra's unwavering composure and how it inspires fellow Indian athletes to excel.

Chopra, the reigning world champion in men's javelin throw, will again be the focus of attention at the Paris Olympics. 'Neeraj's ability to live in the moment and perform under pressure is unmatched,' Sumariwalla remarked during a panel discussion organized by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.

The AFI president affirmed that Chopra's consistency in delivering top performances, even if he has never thrown 90m, is what sets him apart in major tournaments. While he couldn't predict another gold at the Paris Games, Sumariwalla is optimistic about India's overall better performance this time around.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)