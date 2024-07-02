Norwegian Star Jorgen Strand Larsen Joins Wolves on Loan

Left Menu

Norway's forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a one-year loan from Celta Vigo, with an option for a permanent transfer. The 24-year-old was Celta's top scorer in LaLiga last season and has earned 14 caps for Norway, scoring three goals.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:47 IST
Norway forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a one-year loan from Celta Vigo with an option to automatically make it a permanent move, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Strand Larsen, 24, was Celta's top scorer in LaLiga last season with 13 goals. He has played 14 matches for Norway, scoring three goals.

"Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us ... and Jorgen was our number one target for the position," Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement. "Although he's still young ... still developing, he's shown that he can score goals and puts a lot of work."

