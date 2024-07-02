Norwegian Star Jorgen Strand Larsen Joins Wolves on Loan
Norway's forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a one-year loan from Celta Vigo, with an option for a permanent transfer. The 24-year-old was Celta's top scorer in LaLiga last season and has earned 14 caps for Norway, scoring three goals.
"Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us ... and Jorgen was our number one target for the position," Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement. "Although he's still young ... still developing, he's shown that he can score goals and puts a lot of work."
