Rain Delays and Thrilling Matches: Day 3 at Wimbledon

The third day of the Wimbledon tennis championships saw delays due to rain, pushing back games on outside courts. Key matches included Fabio Fognini vs. Casper Ruud and showdowns featuring Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu. Highlights included strong performances by Djokovic and Alcaraz.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 15:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

Play has been delayed on the outside courts due to rain. No play until 1045. Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud is scheduled to start the second round of action against Italy's Fabio Fognini on Court Two.

ORDER OF PLAY DAY 3 CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT):

Alexandre Muller (France) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Naomi Osaka (Japan) v 19-Emma Navarro (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

Anca Todoni (Romania) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Aleksandar Vukic (Australia)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Elise Mertens (Belgium) COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 8-Casper Ruud (Norway) 17-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) leads Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) 6-4 7-5 6-7(9) 1-1

7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Greet Minnen (Belgium) Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Gael Monfils (France)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

