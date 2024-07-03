Coco Gauff Clinches Second-Round Victory Despite Slips and Errors at Wimbledon
Coco Gauff advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Anca Todoni. Despite slipping twice and producing 16 unforced errors, Gauff maintained control against her nervous opponent. Todoni, ranked 140 places below Gauff, committed 23 unforced errors, sealing her defeat.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Coco Gauff did not look at her imperious best under the roof on Wimbledon's Court One on Wednesday but she was always in control of an error-strewn second-round 6-2 6-1 victory over Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni. The U.S. Open champion slipped and fell twice on the slick court and muttered to herself during the one hour six minute match against an opponent ranked 140 places below her.
Second seed Gauff, a crowd favourite at Wimbledon after announcing her arrival on the big stage with a fourth-round run as a 15-year-old five years ago, produced 16 unforced errors in the short match and managed to land only 43% of her first serves. But her nervous opponent, at 19 six months Gauff's junior, hit 23 unforced errors and could not find her range against the American, who wrapped up the match with a drop shot that Todoni could only send wide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coco Gauff
- Wimbledon
- second-round
- victory
- tennis
- errors
- slips
- Anca Todoni
- U.S. Open
- match
ALSO READ
Top Tennis Stars Sabalenka and Jabeur Withdraw from Paris Olympics
Pound Slips to One-Month Low as Investors Eye UK Inflation Data
Coco Gauff Leads Paris-Bound U.S. Olympic Tennis Team
Asian Tennis Federation Under-14: Yashwin Dhaiya-Vivaan Bidasaria win doubles title
FTSE 100 Slips Amid Strong Retail Sales, Eyes on Rate Cuts