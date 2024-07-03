Coco Gauff Clinches Second-Round Victory Despite Slips and Errors at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff did not look at her imperious best under the roof on Wimbledon's Court One on Wednesday but she was always in control of an error-strewn second-round 6-2 6-1 victory over Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni. The U.S. Open champion slipped and fell twice on the slick court and muttered to herself during the one hour six minute match against an opponent ranked 140 places below her.

Second seed Gauff, a crowd favourite at Wimbledon after announcing her arrival on the big stage with a fourth-round run as a 15-year-old five years ago, produced 16 unforced errors in the short match and managed to land only 43% of her first serves. But her nervous opponent, at 19 six months Gauff's junior, hit 23 unforced errors and could not find her range against the American, who wrapped up the match with a drop shot that Todoni could only send wide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)