Coco Gauff Advances in Style at Wimbledon
Coco Gauff fondly recalls her debut at Wimbledon, where she defeated Venus Williams. On Wednesday, Gauff advanced to the third round by beating Anca Todoni. Reflecting on her journey, Gauff emphasized the importance of perspective in dealing with pressure, highlighting that at its core, it's just a sport.
Coco Gauff's love for Wimbledon's No. 1 Court continues to grow. Recalling her stunning debut victory over Venus Williams in 2019, Gauff, now 20, advanced to the third round by defeating qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1.
In her on-court interview following the match, Gauff reflected on the significance of Court 1: 'This is the court where I first started here at Wimbledon. Court 1 is always a special place for me to play on.' Overcoming the initial challenges and pressures of the sport, she moved one step away from last year's first-round exit.
Gauff also shared insights from her career, including a lesson from her U.S. Open victory: 'I just realized that, yes, what I do I'm very passionate about, but it's not ever that serious, and sometimes the world can make you feel like there's so much pressure, there's so much expectation. At the end of the day, it's a game. It's sport.' Todoni, a 19-year-old Romanian, made her Grand Slam debut in this match.
