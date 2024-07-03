Left Menu

Coco Gauff Advances in Style at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff fondly recalls her debut at Wimbledon, where she defeated Venus Williams. On Wednesday, Gauff advanced to the third round by beating Anca Todoni. Reflecting on her journey, Gauff emphasized the importance of perspective in dealing with pressure, highlighting that at its core, it's just a sport.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:41 IST
Coco Gauff Advances in Style at Wimbledon
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Coco Gauff's love for Wimbledon's No. 1 Court continues to grow. Recalling her stunning debut victory over Venus Williams in 2019, Gauff, now 20, advanced to the third round by defeating qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1.

In her on-court interview following the match, Gauff reflected on the significance of Court 1: 'This is the court where I first started here at Wimbledon. Court 1 is always a special place for me to play on.' Overcoming the initial challenges and pressures of the sport, she moved one step away from last year's first-round exit.

Gauff also shared insights from her career, including a lesson from her U.S. Open victory: 'I just realized that, yes, what I do I'm very passionate about, but it's not ever that serious, and sometimes the world can make you feel like there's so much pressure, there's so much expectation. At the end of the day, it's a game. It's sport.' Todoni, a 19-year-old Romanian, made her Grand Slam debut in this match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024