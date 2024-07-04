Wimbledon Day 3: Sinner Triumphs, Rain Delays, and Mixed Doubles Drama

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 2132 SINNER DEFEATS BERRETTINI

World number one Jannik Sinner needed four sets to beat fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(4). The top seed will face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round. 2030 MONFILS CLOSES IN ON WIN, PLAY SUSPENDED

Frenchman Gael Monfils was leading his second-round match against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6(5) 6-4 5-5 before play on Court Two was suspended for the night. 1919 PAOLINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini beat Belgium Greet Minnen 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the third round. The French Open finalist will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu. 1900 SECOND ROUND MATCHES POSTPONED

The matches between American 14th seed Ben Shelton against Lloyd Harris of South Africa and 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov against China's Shang Juncheng have been postponed to Thursday. 1853 PAUL SURVIVES VIRTANEN TEST

American 12th seed Tommy Paul came from behind to beat Finland's Otto Virtanen 4-6 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-4 to advance to the next round where he will play Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. 1831 SAKKARI PAST RUS

Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari defeated Dutch Arantxa Rus 7-5 6-3 to reach the third round. 1812 KOKKINAKIS CLAIMS MARATHON WIN

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis rallied from two sets down to upset 17th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 4-6 5-7 7-6(9) 6-4 6-4 in a four-and-a-half-hour marathon. 1727 SHNAIDER DOWNS STEPHENS

Russian 20-year-old Diana Shnaider, who won the Bad Homburg Open last month, made light work of former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, winning 6-1 6-1. She will next face Emma Navarro. 1726 FLAWLESS NAVARRO SENDS OSAKA PACKING American 19th seed Emma Navarro, 23, stunned four-times major winner Naomi Osaka with a 6-4 6-1 win.

1724 RADUCANU THRASHES MERTENS Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round with a 6-1 6-2 thrashing of Belgian Elise Mertens.

The Briton, who has struggled with form and injuries since her stunning victory as a qualifier at Flushing Meadows in 2021, has never moved beyond the fourth round at the All England Club. 1640 ANDREESCU ELIMINATES NOSKOVA

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu grabbed a 6-3 7-6(5) win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the second round. 1608 MEDVEDEV BATTLES PAST MULLER

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev rallied from a set down to defeat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5. 1550 FOGNINI STUNS RUUD

Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud, a two-times French Open finalist, tumbled out after being beaten 6-4 7-5 6-7(1) 6-3 by 37-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini. 1530 ALCARAZ BEATS VUKIC TO MARCH ON

Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz continued his title defence with an impressive 7-6(5) 6-2 6-2 victory over Australian Aleksandar Vukic. Up next for the 21-year-old three-times Grand Slam champion is American Frances Tiafoe.

1515 SVITOLINA SURVIVES LINETTE SCARE Former Ukrainian world number three Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist last year, booked her place in the second round with a hard-fought 7-5 6-7(9) 6-3 win over Magda Linette of Poland.

1445 COLLINS, TIAFOE THROUGH Danielle Collins, the 11th seed, beat Clara Tauson of Denmark 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the second round. The former Australian Open runner-up, 30, announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024.

Fellow American Frances Tiafoe also progressed to the third round after defeating Croatian Borna Coric 7-6(5) 6-1 6-3. 1350 EUBANKS KNOCKED OUT BY HALYS

American Christopher Eubanks, who reached the quarter-finals last year, suffered a 6-4 6-4 6-2 loss to Frenchman Quentin Halys. 1312 GAUFF DISMANTLES TODONI

American second seed Coco Gauff, the U.S. Open champion, secured a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 victory over 19-year-old Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni to reach the third round. 1130 MURRAY AND RADUCANU TO PLAY MIXED DOUBLES

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will team up with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 21, in the mixed doubles after the British duo were awarded a wildcard. Murray is also competing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion, after pulling out of his singles opener against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday due to a back problem.

1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN The start of play on the outside courts was delayed due to rain.

ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (1230 GMT):

Alexandre Muller (France) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Naomi Osaka (Japan) v 19-Emma Navarro (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy) Court One (1200 GMT):

Anca Todoni (Romania) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Aleksandar Vukic (Australia)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Elise Mertens (Belgium) READ MORE:

