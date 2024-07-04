Young Prodigy Dhinidhi Desinghu: India's Brightest Olympic Hope

At just 14, Dhinidhi Desinghu is set to make waves as the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics. Despite missing out on typical teenage pleasures, the young swimmer from Bengaluru finds solitude and sacrifices worth it for the dream she's set out to achieve.

The ninth-grade student, who has already made her mark by winning medals at the National Games and senior National championships, will compete in the women's 200m freestyle event. 'I am super excited to be a part of the Indian Olympic contingent as I will get a chance to meet the greatest athletes,' Dhinidhi shared during an exclusive interview at her residence.

The Swimming Federation of India awarded her one of the two Universality places, opening up an opportunity Dhinidhi hardly dreamt of so early in her career. Her goal goes beyond performance; she's eager to absorb everything the global stage offers, including the chance to meet her idol, seven-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky. 'I made a greeting card last year for her. Hopefully, I can give it to her in Paris,' she expressed with excitement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)