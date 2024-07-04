Left Menu

Croatian Brothers Sinkovic Aim for Fourth Olympic Medal in Paris

On Peruca Lake, Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic are training for the Paris Olympics, aiming for their fourth medal in rowing. Having previously won medals in London, Rio, and Tokyo, they anticipate their toughest competition yet. Their motivation stems from a deep love for the sport.

Reuters | Sinj | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:07 IST
Croatian Brothers Sinkovic Aim for Fourth Olympic Medal in Paris
  • Country:
  • Montenegro

On the crystal clear waters of Peruca Lake, Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic are preparing for the Paris Olympics, where they hope to get their fourth medal for rowing. Valent 35, and Martin, 34, won a silver medal in London in 2012 in the quad, a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the double sculls event and a gold in Tokyo in 2020 when they changed to sweep rowing.

"This is our fourth Olympic Games and we won three Olympic medals so far. We expect probably the toughest Olympics for us so far," Martin Sinkovic said. "We will compete in the men's pair and of course we expect to be in the battle for... the gold medal."

Rowing is a popular sport in Croatia and its rowers have won medals for the team of former Yugoslavia, which the country was part of before declaring independence in 1991. Last month, the Sinkovic brothers moved from their homes in Zagreb to the small town of Sinj, which is closer to Peruca Lake, a popular destination for camping, fishing and rowing.

"Our biggest motivation is the love of the sport. We still really like rowing, like to go to the training, like to train hard," Valent Sinkovic said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024