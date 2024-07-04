Rising Star Oliver Bearman Joins Haas F1 Team in Multiyear Deal

Oliver Bearman has inked a multiyear deal with the Haas Formula 1 team starting from 2025, the team announced Thursday. The 19-year-old British driver will succeed Nico Hulkenberg, who is set to join Sauber as it rebrands to Audi in 2026.

Bearman expressed his excitement, saying, "It's hard to put into words just how much this means to me. To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for Haas F1 Team makes me immensely proud."

Despite limited experience, Bearman impressed with a seventh-place finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, filling in for Carlos Sainz Jr. He also competes in the F2 championship and is a reserve driver for both Ferrari and Haas. With high hopes from team owner Gene Haas, Bearman is set to be a notable addition to the F1 grid next year.

