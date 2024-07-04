Left Menu

Babar Azam Seeks Power-Hitting Expertise from Australian Coach Shannon Young

Pakistan's Babar Azam seeks help from Australian coach Shannon Young to enhance his T20 skills after a disappointing World Cup performance. Babar met Young in Lahore to discuss essential power-hitting techniques. Following criticism for his low strike-rate, Babar strives for a comeback as he is reinstated as captain.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:04 IST
Babar Azam Seeks Power-Hitting Expertise from Australian Coach Shannon Young
Babar Azam
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket skipper, Babar Azam, has turned to renowned Australian power-hitting coach Shannon Young to revamp his T20 skills after an underwhelming stint in the recent World Cup.

Scoring just 120 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 101, Babar's performance saw Pakistan exit the ICC event early. During Young's private visit to Lahore, the two met to discuss crucial techniques for executing successful power shots in T20 cricket. Young, credited with mentoring notable Australian players like Glenn Maxwell and Jake Fraser-McGurk, is expected to provide Babar with the tactical edge needed.

Despite his captaincy reinstatement in white-ball formats, Babar continues to face criticism for his low strike-rate and struggles with hitting sixes. Now, under Young's guidance, he aims for a robust comeback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024