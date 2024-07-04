Babar Azam Seeks Power-Hitting Expertise from Australian Coach Shannon Young

Pakistan's cricket skipper, Babar Azam, has turned to renowned Australian power-hitting coach Shannon Young to revamp his T20 skills after an underwhelming stint in the recent World Cup.

Scoring just 120 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 101, Babar's performance saw Pakistan exit the ICC event early. During Young's private visit to Lahore, the two met to discuss crucial techniques for executing successful power shots in T20 cricket. Young, credited with mentoring notable Australian players like Glenn Maxwell and Jake Fraser-McGurk, is expected to provide Babar with the tactical edge needed.

Despite his captaincy reinstatement in white-ball formats, Babar continues to face criticism for his low strike-rate and struggles with hitting sixes. Now, under Young's guidance, he aims for a robust comeback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)