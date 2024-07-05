UEFA Sanctions Stir Controversy: Demiral's Wolf Gesture and Bellingham's Fine

Europe's football governing body UEFA has stirred controversy by imposing sanctions on two players for separate incidents at Euro 2024. Turkish defender Merih Demiral received a two-match ban for his politically charged 'wolf' celebration, while England's Jude Bellingham was fined 30,000 euros for a crotch-grabbing gesture.

Demiral's punishment means he will miss Turkey's crucial quarter-final against the Netherlands, a decision that has prompted outrage from Turkish officials, including Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who called for the ban to be rescinded. Demiral's gesture has historical significance but is also associated with the far-right 'Grey Wolves' group.

Bellingham, who received a suspended one-match ban, explained that his gesture was an inside joke among friends. UEFA also fined the English Football Association for crowd disturbances. The sanctions have sparked a debate about the intersection of politics and sports, with some in Turkey accusing Europe of prejudice.