Modi's Breakfast Banter with T20 Champions: Fun, Food, and Fielding

Captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal suggested dancing to the podium after India's T20 World Cup win. At a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, players shared amusing stories, with a highlight being Jasprit Bumrah's quest for his favorite Indian dishes abroad. The event shone light on the team's unity and determination.

Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

At a memorable breakfast meeting, Captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that it was Yuzvendra Chahal who suggested he dance his way to the podium to collect the World Cup trophy. The interaction, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered a light-hearted yet inspiring glimpse into the team's journey to victory.

Jasprit Bumrah, the tournament's standout bowler, humorously lamented the lack of his favorite 'idli' and 'parantha' in the West Indies, while crediting his determined performance to the support of his teammate. Suryakumar Yadav detailed his rigorous fielding drill, with PM Modi commenting on the nation's collective relief following his crucial catch in the final.

With anecdotes from Hardik Pandya about overcoming adversities and Virat Kohli's reflections on balancing personal ego for the team's benefit, the breakfast encapsulated the spirit of resilience that propelled the team to triumph. Prime Minister Modi encouraged the players, hoping their victory would inspire athletes across various sports fields.

