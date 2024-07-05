Left Menu

Brown Criticizes Red Bull Leadership Amidst Verstappen-Norris Feud

McLaren's Zak Brown has criticized Red Bull's leadership, particularly Christian Horner, following a collision between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Brown emphasized the importance of guiding drivers and upholding racing regulations. The incident has sparked a wider discussion on driver conduct and the responsibilities of team leadership.

Lando Norris

McLaren boss Zak Brown dismissed on Friday the notion that Lando Norris was 'too nice' during his explosive track battle with Max Verstappen, and instead directed his criticism at Red Bull principal Christian Horner.

Norris had backtracked on his call for an apology from the Dutch triple champion for their costly collision during the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen emphasized he valued their relationship and did not want to jeopardize it.

Brown described the pair's battle as 'epic' and reiterated his appeal for permanent stewards, criticizing Red Bull for seemingly encouraging irresponsible behavior. He stressed the need for respecting racing regulations and proper conduct among teams.

