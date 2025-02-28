Unexpected Events Disrupt Formula 1 Preseason Testing

The Formula 1 preseason testing faced unforeseen disruptions when a shuttle bus unexpectedly entered the track at Bahrain International Circuit, briefly halting the afternoon session. The interruption marked a peculiar moment as the red flag waved, signaling a stop in testing.

Adding to the day's oddities, a pane of glass fell from the starter's box during the morning session, shattering on the track's edge. Crews quickly worked to clear the debris, ensuring the safety of the drivers and continuation of testing.

On track performance saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time in the morning, followed by rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, who filled in for Lewis Hamilton. As the preseason testing concludes, teams gear up for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)