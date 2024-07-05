Left Menu

Coco Gauff Advances to Wimbledon Fourth Round, Ends Kartal's Dream Run

Second seed Coco Gauff defeated British qualifier Sonay Kartal to move into the fourth round of Wimbledon. Gauff initially struggled but dominated the second set to secure a 6-4, 6-0 victory. She acknowledged Kartal's high-level play but managed to find her rhythm, setting up a match against 19th seed Emma Navarro.

Updated: 05-07-2024 23:13 IST
Second seed Coco Gauff ended the dream run of British qualifier Sonay Kartal as the American marched into the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-0 victory on Friday. Gauff was pushed hard by a player ranked 298th in the world but once she banked the opening set, the outcome was never in doubt.

"I thought I played really well and she was playing a high level, especially in the first set," U.S. Open champion Gauff stated on Court One under the closed roof. "She wasn't giving me much to work with and not letting me settle. I felt like I was going for the right shots but was just missing, but eventually I found it."

Gauff reached the fourth round as a qualifier in 2019 when she was just 15 and also got to that stage in 2021 but has never progressed to the quarter-finals. Standing in her way now is 19th seed American Emma Navarro, who beat Diana Shnaider on Friday.

